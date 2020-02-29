Seasons on the line for the Bulldogs

Sara Pizzey kicks the Bulldogs out of defence earlier this season.

AUSSIE RULES: There will be pride on the line for the Brothers Bulldogs today.

Their finals campaign also hinges on the result.

The side will take on rivals The Waves in the AFL Wide Bay women’s competition at Brothers Sports Complex.

A loss would push them further outside the top three with only three games left and leave them needing to win them all and rely on other results to make the finals.

A win puts them right in the hunt.

Bulldogs captain Georgia Halpin said the side needed to win and was confident recent performances wouldn’t hamper the team.

“There is still plenty of confidence in the team,” she said.

“The Waves were shocked by what we did last time, so hopefully we can do it again.”

The last time the two sides met the game ended in a draw.

Halpin said to win this time the team would need to run with the ball more and gain metres up the ground to present attacking chances.

The Waves captain Bethany Gapes said the side was now aware of what the Dogs offered and was prepared to take them on.

But one area of the game needed fixing.

“We got a message from our coach that we need to come ready to train and play switched on,” Gapes said.

“No one was switched on from warm up last week and it took three quarters to warm up.

“We have the chance to solidify a finals shot, so we need to respond.”

Gapes said intercept marking would be the focus for the team to stop the Brothers run and the team has worked on it at training.

The game starts at 3pm.