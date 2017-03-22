Season starts in netball

NETBALL: The Waves Gold player Carly Prossliner looks for a player while Alloways Demi Burgess blocks the pass.

NETBALL: In a boost to netball in Bundaberg, there will be more opportunities for women to play in the top division this season.

This year's Bundaberg Netball Association competition starts tonight with grading to begin for divisions 1 and 2.

In a change to the competition this year, divisions 1 and 2 will be held on Wednesday nights with the season to begin on April 19.

"We did it to make sure our Wide Bay Thundercats could play in both competitions,” BNA publicity director Jodie Brooks said.

"Our eight- to 10-year-old netballers in division 11 and 12 will also play that night.”

Players in divisions 3-10 will play on Saturdays, with grading to start on April 22.

In division 1, there will be an increase from five sides to seven, with three teams from The Waves, two from Alloway and one each from Blazers and Brothers.

New club Fusion will start in division 2 in its first season.

Tonight's grading games will start at 6.30pm at the Bundaberg Super Park with spectators welcome to attend.