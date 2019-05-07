Season start a winner

Stef Rehbein's teammates gather around after she suffers a leg injury.

BASKETBALL: The Bundaberg Bears might have been first up winners on Saturday night but it could have come at a cost.

The side started its Central Queensland Basketball League title defence with a 83-66 win over Maryborough at Bundaberg Basketball Stadium.

The Bears played Maryborough after Hervey Bay's women's side withdrew from the competition before the season started.

But the victory might see Bears captain Stef Rehbein on the sidelines for a while.

"She did her ankle in the final quarter and it looked pretty bad," Bears coach Karla Cameron said.

"It's yet to be completely diagnosed so we won't know how long she will be out for."

Cameron said Rehbein led the girls well on the opening night as she scored 14 points on the floor.

The injury marred an opening night led by the youngsters in the team.

Mekkija Redgard scored 16 points and had 15 rebounds, getting a double double in the process.

She was joined by Tahlia Glover who made her debut for the team after playing for the Bears in the under-16 state titles.

"I asked all the girls to go out there and get as many rebounds as possible," Cameron said.

"She went out and listened and did that, which was pleasing."

Cameron added that Sarah Pizzey, in her debut as well, impressed at point guard.

But she wasn't entirely happy with the performance.

"For us to score 83 is a brilliant effort," Cameron said.

"But them scoring 66 is not something we want the other team to do.

"We need to improve on our defence and transition as it is a bit slow at the moment."

The Bulls admit it needs to improve as well, but in attack after beating Hervey Bay 70-39.

Bulls coach Mick Catlin said the team shot only 30 per cent from the field.

"We want to sit around 50 per cent, to me that's good statistics," he said.

"We took the wrong shots at the wrong time and got a bit tired at times.

"But a win is a win."

Catlin revealed that only eight players were involved with a couple out on the sidelines.

He said the team would aim to train hard over the next two weeks to rectify their attacking problems ahead of their next match.

Both sides play Maryborough on May 18.