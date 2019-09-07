Greenwood's ACL injury confirmed, De Goey to miss prelim

Jordan De Goey and Levi Greenwood cut forlorn figures in their tracksuits after being ruled out at half-time. Picture: Getty Images

Jordan De Goey and Levi Greenwood cut forlorn figures in their tracksuits after being ruled out at half-time. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD star Jordan De Goey has been ruled out of the preliminary final with a hamstring strain, his season hanging by a thread.

And the news is worse for dogged tagger Levi Greenwood, midfield gun Taylor Adams confirming the worst - a ruptured ACL during the Magpies' 10-point qualifying final win over minor premiers Geelong.

De Goey went down early in the second term and finished the match in his tracksuit on the bench with Greenwood.

Collingwood confirmed on Saturday that scans on de Goey had revealed a hamstring strain.

"How quickly he recovers remains to be seen," Collingwood footy boss Geoff Walsh said.

"We have to keep winning, obviously, but there is still hope Jordy can reappear in 2019."

Jordan de Goey arrives at Collingwood on Saturday after Friday night’s injury blow. Picture: AAP

De Goey faces an uphill battle to feature in a possible grand final in three weeks' time - which the forward could enter having played just 30 minutes of competitive football in 62 days.

Adams said the injury to Greenwood had soured the colossal win over the Cats.

"Levi, unfortunately, the news has been confirmed this morning that he has ruptured his ACL so a huge blow that sours what was a great night last night and it brings you back down to earth pretty quickly," he said on 3AW.

Greenwood, who turns 31 in January, had just recently signed a new contact for 2020.

Jordan de Goey, Jeremy Howe and Taylor Adams arrive at Collingwood on Saturday. Picture: AAP

The De Goey blow shapes as a major setback to the club's assault on this year's premiership.

The game-breaker tore his hamstring in Round 19 and returned on Friday night after a six-week absence.

The Magpies insisted De Goey, 23, was fully fit, but he broke down 10 minutes into the second term.

Mitch Duncan was an early out for the Cats and faces an uphill battle to play again in the finals. Picture: Getty Images

The Cats were also left counting the cost with midfield star Mitch Duncan (knee) in severe doubt for Friday night's cutthroat semi-final against reigning premier West Coast.

Duncan limped from the MCG in the second quarter and sat out the rest of the blockbuster with ice on his medial ligament injury.

Dr Rohan White told Triple M that a limping Duncan faced a month on the sidelines with a "moderate grade" medial strain.

Goalkicker Gary Rohan also finished the game nursing a sore knee on a night where a jumper clash frustrated the crowd of 93,436.

Speedster Gary Rohan is also an injury concern for the Cats. Picture: Getty Images

Cats coach Chris Scott admitted pre-game he had erred in dropping ruck Rhys Stanley for Sam Menegola with the late change pulled in anticipation of a wet night.

The switch forced fullback Mark Blicavs into the ruck against dual All-Australian Brodie Grundy. Menegola (16 disposals) was rarely sighted.

"We just mucked up the weather again," Scott said pre-game.

"We thought it was a better balanced team in the slippery conditions forecast. It hasn't turned out that way. We're still taller than Collingwood so we don't think it will be critical to the game."

Greenwood and De Goey celebrate the club’s win. Picture: Michael Klein

Scott's finals record slumped to 3-10 since the club's 2011 flag.

Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield said the Cats "can't afford to start like that next week", referencing the Pies' jump to a 20-0 lead.

Stream every match of the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >