Season over for The Waves in Wide Bay Premier League

BATTLE: The Waves Callum Hillier and Bingera's Harrison Gray contest for possession at Bingera Grounds on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: The Waves coach Jason De Papi says there are positives to draw from the side not making the Wide Bay Premier League finals this season.

The side will not play finals for the first time in years in senior competition after losing 3-1 to Bingera on Saturday at the Bingera Grounds.

The minor premiers scored two first half goals before converting a penalty in the second half to wrap up the win.

The Waves, despite being a player down for the last 20 minutes, fought back late with a goal but it wasn't enough.

"They had two chances and took both of them to go up,” De Papi said.

"If we had have got two goals late on we might have had a chance but it wasn't our night, just like it hasn't been our year.”

De Papi said Saturday night didn't cost the team a top-four chance.

Instead it was the side's inability to get anything from the contest after getting a lead during a contest.

"We blew 3-0 leads three times against opposition,” De Papi said.

"We needed to get more out of those.

"Our lack of player availabilities have hurt as well.”

But De Papi said in the long run the player unavailabilities will help them.

The club blooded plenty of youngsters this season with its juniors doing well in other competitions.

The coach hopes the short term pain is a long term gain.

"I said to the team if they stay together and train hard the minor premiership could be won,” he said.

"We will probably lose two or three to work or university but if the majority stay they could do well.”

Bingera coach Brett Kitching said the performance was a good one for them with the finals coming up in two weeks.

There will be more on the minor premiers in tomorrow's NewsMail.

In other results, Brothers Aston Villa defeated the United Warriors 7-0 with Doon Villa beating the United Park Eagles 4-0 and Sunbury winning 9-1 over KSS Jets.