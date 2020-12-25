SEASON OF GIVING: 7 local campaigns that need your support

Here are just seven local fundraising campaigns that you can support this Christmas.

AFTER Bundy was crowned the most generous town by GoFundMe this year, we’ve compiled a list of just some of the local GoFundMe campaigns that could do with a helping hand this Christmas.

Help Tania’s kids give her a funeral

Tania Farrawell passed away on November 11, leaving behind five heartbroken children ranging in ages from seven to 19.

Organised on behalf of Tania’s big sister Kim, the campaign aims to raise funds to lay Tania to rest and offer some financial support to support three of the five young children and everyday expenses.

Needing to relocate as her current home will not accommodate a family of this size, Kim is also battling with her own health problems, undergoing chemotherapy and multiple surgeries.

In addition to this, Kim’s seven-year-old daughter also has complex special needs.

The family said they are grateful for anyone who is able to help out financially during this extremely difficult time.

Donate here.

Support Jake and family through heart surgery

While playing for the U9 Bargara Bluebottles, Jake Bacon left the field for a routine substitution and told his parents he felt tired, before falling to the ground and becoming unresponsive.

After a trip to the hospital, tests determined Jake had experienced symptoms of a heart attack and he was flown to the Brisbane Children’s Hospital that night.

Further medical observations determined Jake’s left coronary artery had not joined the aorta and only his right coronary artery was feeding oxygen to his heart.

Setting up the GoFundMe campaign as Jake was undergoing major open-heart surgery, he is still recuperating and the active little sports lover hopes to be back on his feet soon.

The campaign aims to raise funds for his parents Juanita and Josh to help cover their loss of income, travel expenses and other unexpected costs during this time.

Donate here.

Lyn and Doug’s journey

Lyn and Doug Doodson have spent their lives helping others, from raising their six children and fostering disadvantaged children for 15 years, to volunteering in PNG by assisting with missionary outreach and locals.

But now the kind-hearted couple are the ones who require a bit of assistance.

Three years ago, Lyn was diagnosed with Sezary Syndrome, an aggressive type of cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma and blood cancer that impacts the skin and other areas of the body.

In many cases, the illness is challenging to cure and has the potential of becoming terminal

Setting up the GoFundMe campaign for his parents, Lachlan with the assistance of his wife and children, have set up the fundraising page for his parents, to help cover medical expenses, respite care and daily living costs.

In addition, a carer will also assist by applying creams to Lyn’s skin, as well as palliative care in the future.

No matter how big or small the donation, the family said they appreciate all contributions and the much needed financial relief.

Donate here.

Big Al’s fight

Diagnosed with Stage 3 Lymphoma, Allan “Al” Hughes told his brother that his biggest concern was not being able to work and financially support his family, after receiving the devastating news.

Setting up the campaign in an attempt to ease the financial burden, Al’s brother Clinton said “this bloke is always the first to put his hand up when someone needs a hand, from drought relief fundraising to fodder drives, to delivering supplies to flood victims.”

Donate here.

Olivia’s Eczema journey

From the young age of just three-weeks-old, little Olivia began suffering from severe eczema and food allergies.

Now three-years-old, Olivia’s parents are aiming to raise the funds required to allow her to seek treatment at the Avene Hydrotherapy Centre in France, a world-renowned medical centre that treats skin conditions like hers.

Olivia’s parents are determined to provide their daughter with a normal childhood that doesn’t involve daily steroid use, constant sleep deprivation and frequent infections and allow her to play outside and attend school along with her peers.

Trying everything they can to assist Olivia, her parents have removed foods from her diet, tried various creams, drops and potions, relocated to Bundaberg and spent thousands of dollars to find a solution, with no relief.

As Olivia requires care 24 hours a day, the family are currently living on one teacher’s income, with the inability to access carer’s payments or the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Donate here.

Help Fiona regain her independence

Mother-of-two energetic boys Fiona Murchison was an independent and vibrant nurse before she was involved in a serious car incident earlier this year.

Trapped for 10 hours with a broken neck, she was flown to hospital and spent a week in intensive care and now only has movement in her upper body.

Learning to sit and do daily exercises to strengthen her upper body, Fiona will not be able to walk again but is grateful to be alive.

While insurance payments covered her medical expenses and the modifications to her home and vehicle, Fiona and her family need to pay for the new vehicle itself, as well as a ramp.

Fiona’s niece Sarah Farrugia who set up the GoFundMe campaign for her aunt, said all support received from the community is greatly appreciated.

Donate here.

Adrian Sato

Adrian Sato, 32 from Bundaberg North sadly passed away in August this year, after his motorbike was involved in a head-on crash in Woodgate.

The driver and passenger in the car were not physically injured, but Mr Sato died at the scene.

Remembered as a loving father, fiance and the most “loyal and respected” person who would “give you the shirt off his back,” this campaign encourages the community to give back to a man who gave his all to everyone.

Donate here.