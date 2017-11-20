Season of experience coming at Moncrieff

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre launched their 2018 season on Tuesday 21 November. The season launch gave patrons a sneak peek at some of the live performing arts and cinema events on offer at the venue next year.

Bundaberg Regional Council Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokesperson Cr Judy Peters said it would be the second year the Moncrieff had presented a 'season of work'. "At the Moncrieff we aim to offer a variety of entertainment options that will appeal to a wide cross section of our community and in 2018 I think we have certainly achieved that,” Cr Peters said. "It's a great mix of live events, cinema presentations of live theatre and movies.”

By attending the season launch Cr Peters said residents had the chance to learn more about some of the great subscription and membership discounts available for the events and films being hosted by the venue in 2018.

"The point of our season is to further develop our region's arts community and to ensure that we're providing promotional opportunities for local artists on the back of some of the national and international work that we will host at the Moncrieff,” Cr Peters said.

"It's going to be a very exciting year for many reasons.” The season launch was an exciting evening delivering the line-up of experiences on offer for 2018 while enjoying light refreshments. The evening concluded with a back stage tour at 6.30pm for those who wished to stay and see what happens behind the scenes.

If you were not able to make it along, here is a quick round up of what the Season 2018 will look like. There will continue the very popular National Theatre Live cinema presentations in the programming. Firstly we have the multi award winning play, Amadeus, which the Oscar-winning film was adapted from.

Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones) plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer's iconic play, recorded live at the National Theatre, and with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives in Vienna, the music capital of the world - and he's determined to make a splash. Awestruck by his genius, court composer Antonio Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy his name. Seized by obsessive jealousy he begins a war with Mozart, with music, and ultimately, with God.

After winning multiple Olivier and Tony Awards when it had its premiere at the National Theatre in 1979, Amadeus was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film. Screens on Friday 9 February.

In 2018 we have included a program Royal Shakespeare Company cinema presentation, which are recorded and screening in a similar style to the National Theatre Live presentations. The first of these will screen on Sunday 6 May.

The Scottish play, Macbeth, featuring Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who, The Leftovers) and Niamh Cusack (Hereafter, The Kid) will be the premier. Returning home from battle, the victorious Macbeth meets three witches on the heath. Driven by their disturbing prophesies, he sets out on the path to murder. This is a new production of Shakespeare's darkest psychological thriller.

We have included our very successful MOFF events in the mix also. The Moncrieff Occasional Film Festival have proved very popular and we have two scheduled for the first half of the year. The first double feature on Friday 27 Aril are films based on War.

Atonement is based on the novel by Ian McEwan, Atonement is the story of fledgling writer Briony Tallis who, as a thirteen-year-old, irrevocably changes the course of several lives when she accuses her older sister's lover of a crime he did not commit. Stars Keira Knightley and James McAvoy.

Followed by The Water Diviner starring Russell Crowe. Four years after the Battle of Gallipoli, Australian farmer Joshua Connor travels to Turkey to find his three sons, who never returned home from the war.

We are very exciting to announce a Children's Festival included in the 2018 line-up. The headline event will be The Listies 'Ickypedia' live theatre presentation. Australia's favourite kidult comedians, The Listies (Richard Higgins and Matthew Kelly), bring their best-smelling book Ickypedia: A Dictionary of Disgusting New Words to the stage! Ickypedia is a seriously silly show that answers all of life's unimportant questions: How do you take a smellfie? What are udderpants?*

The Listies mix clowning, slapstick, and improvised chaos stitched together with a bucket load of theatrical invention that everyone will enjoy! Anarchic, spontaneous and astoundingly funny, Ickypedia delights audiences of all ages.

The Season has a range of subscriptions available for the year of events to ensure our Moncrieff Entertainment Centre patrons and members can access best seating and prices by booking early. To organise your 2018 Season experiences, check out our events online at moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au, phone 4130 4100 or call into the box office at 177 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg.