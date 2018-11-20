Season of change at Hinkler Central

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Manager of the Mystique Jewellers Hinkler Central store Julie Stallan excited about the new location.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Manager of the Mystique Jewellers Hinkler Central store Julie Stallan excited about the new location. Mikayla Haupt

IF YOU haven't been to Hinkler Central for a while, you're bound to be surprised.

The centre has recently seen several new stores open for business and others undergo a revamp.

Some of the stores to open include Ginza Cuisine, Dusk and Mystique Jewellers, which relocated to Hinkler Central after leaving Stockland.

Hinkler Central centre manager Renee Pukallus said the centre was excited to be able to provide such a diverse retail offer to the Hinkler community.

NEW LOOK: Susan Snowdon, Brittany Ball and Katelyn Graham are happy to help at Michel's Patisserie. Mikayla Haupt

"At Hinkler Central we experience strong demand for retail space and are constantly working to deliver a shopping experience that the Bundaberg community is hungry for,” Ms Pukallus said.

"The additions of Dusk and Mystique Jewellers and the revamp of Michel's Patisserie and Ginza Cuisine, have further diversified Hinkler Central's offer and we are proud that we can continue to deliver a convenient and exciting shopping environment that satisfies the retail needs of our loyal customers.”

Mystique Jewellers Hinkler store manager Julie Stallan said since moving to their new location they were excited and looking forward to Christmas.

Ms Stallan said the store had a massive watch display with more names like Fossil to come.

In addition to their stocked jewellery, Ms Stallan said they also had a focus on coloured stones, diamonds and catering to those who would like jewellery designed and handmade.

Having opened on Thursday, she said old customers were starting to realise where they were and as a store they were excited heading into the Christmas period.

Michel's Patisserie owner Stefanie Hale, who took over seven months ago, said since the shop's recent revamping they had enjoyed a "fantastic response” and an increase in customers.

She said the addition of new stores, like Dusk, to Bundaberg and Hinkler was a move forward.

With Christmas just around the corner, Hinkler Central also has a special visitor set up outside of Kmart.

Santa has arrived and will be at the centre until Christmas Eve.

For more information on Hinkler and the stores within, visit the website at www.hinklercentral.com.au.