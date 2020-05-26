SEASON IN DOUBT: League hoping for government lifeline

Seagulls Steven Dwyer brings the ball back after the kick off in a 2019 Fraser Coast local derby against Wallaroos.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The future of the BRL season hangs on the Premier's next move.

A call on the season was believed to be imminent yesterday, however, the Chronicle understands that like many sporting chiefs across Queensland, BRL bosses are now waiting for 11th hour relief from Brisbane.

It's understood a final decision about the season will come after there is further clarification about loosened restrictions later this week.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland and the clubs had been working through the challenges that the COVID-19 return to play guidelines present.

They had a meeting last night to further discuss the season with the Queensland Rugby League and Central Division.

Fellow Central Division competition, the Toowoomba Rugby League, cancelled its season yesterday, believing the restrictions made it too difficult to continue.

Earlier this month, the league admitted it would be hard to play this year if patrons aren't allowed to attend matches.

Crowd numbers are important in being able to sustain the competition.

The clubs and BRL rely on gate takings and spectators attending games and spending money to pay for the costs associated with each organisation.

It is one of only a handful of sports that can do that.

"No patrons, no play - this has always been the case," BRL chairman Mike Ireland said earlier this month.

Under current guidelines, crowds could be initially limited to 100 when the final stage of restrictions comes into effect on July 10.

Earlier this year, the Queensland Rugby League Central Division conducted a survey asking for feedback once competition resumed.

Players were asked if a non-contact version could be played if the State Government did not allow full contact play in the early parts of the competition resumption.

The survey continued by asking if players were keen on playing in front of no crowds and for clubs how long they should train before playing.

A final decision on the future of the 2020 competition is expected either late this week or early next week.

