Show goes on: Calls for sponsors to back beach festival

Shannon Perry out on the water at Elliott Heads. Picture: Rhylea Millar

One of the region's favourite beach festivals will return next month, with calls for local business sponsors to get behind the seaside event.

Fingers and toes are crossed for this year's Wind Slasher Kite Surfing Beach Festival, with participants hoping the weather brings plenty of wind when the annual event returns to Elliott Heads next month.

Local kite surfer Shannon Perry said Wind Slasher was a great opportunity to showcase the sport to the local community and younger generations who may interested in pursuing it. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Sponsored by Driftwood Café, APEX Bundaberg and Undertow Surfboards, event organiser Peter Higgins said the popular weekend-long festival needed as much support as possible.

"To continue to run the event, we really need more businesses to get behind it and obviously there's not a lot on at the moment with COVID-19, so we're hoping we can bring something to Bundy and cheer everyone up," Mr Higgins said.

"If there are any musicians who are able to dedicate their time or local businesses that want to jump on board, we'd love that."

Event organiser Peter Higgins with his daughter and junior kite surfer Melissa Higgins. Picture: Rhylea Millar

While it may be his first time competing in the Elliot Heads Wind Slasher event, Shannon Perry has been training hard on the water as a kite surfer for the last five years.

"Wind Slasher is an opportunity to promote the sport especially through the local community and for young people who may want to get involved," Mr Perry said.

"We're lucky enough to have one of the best places in Queensland for the sport and I'm looking forward to the event - hopefully the weather plays its part."

First time participant in the Wind Slasher event and with five years experience in the water sport under his belt, Shannon Perry said he is hopeful that weather conditions will be perfect on the day of the event. Picture: Rhylea Millar

And while travel restrictions mean Wind Slasher will be a little different compared to years prior, the community spirit will continue to shine through.

"We had international competitors planning to come this year, but due to COVID-19, that is not able to happen … it won't be as big as last year but it will still be a great weekend," Mr Higgins said.

"With the circumstances that we have, we're trying to put on the best event that we can, so it will be Queensland resident riders this year and if conditions improve for the next one, we'll make it a national and international event."

Running for the last three years, the action-packed festival will feature a beach volleyball tournament, live music, a licensed bar, food and craft stalls and freestyle and offshore kiting comps, dependent on weather.

Andrew Ward from Undertow Surfboards said regardless of this year's changes, Wind Slasher would still be an entertaining, inclusive event with a great atmosphere.

"It's a fun weekend that everyone can enjoy, so it's essentially a kite event but we put it on for the local community as well," Mr Ward said.

"We have a great location here at Elliott Heads so it's a good opportunity to showcase our local region and put on a show out on the water."

The Wind Slasher Kite Surfing Beach Festival is at Elliott Heads on February 20 and 21.

To sponsor the event, visit the Facebook page, by clicking here or email Peter Higgins at peter_higgins@icloud.com