Seaside land for sale is one of the last remaining

'OPPORTUNITIES ENDLESS': The block of land for sale on Miller St at Bargara.

THE tide is turning at Bargara with plans for multi-unit developments, restaurants and cafes already underway.

Now one of the last remaining vacant parcels of land with sea views is on the market.

Local builder Terry Riley and his brother Martin have put their 6000sqm lot opposite the Bargara Golf Club on Miller St for sale after five years' ownership.

Mr Riley, a local builder, has decided to scale back after becoming sick and wants to put his plans for a 13-unit development in the hands of someone else.

A development application for the proposal has been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council and now all that remains is for the right buyer to come along.

The land has been on the market for a couple of weeks and Mr Riley said he had been fielding calls from locals interested in taking on the project.

Zoned medium-density, Mr Riley said the opportunities for potential buyers were endless.

"I have a DA approval on it for 13 units and it's actually zoned medium-density,” he said.

"It was slightly under-developed the way I was going to do it, but someone else could put a hell of a lot more units on it if they wanted.”

The land is under two titles and is a short walk to the bustling dining scene of Bargara and only metres to the popular Basin swimming hole.

"It's pretty much the only block of land left in that precinct close to all that stuff, there's nothing else really left,” Mr Riley said.

The builder has lived in Bargara most of his life, only moving to Burnett Heads in the last couple of years.

He said he kept an eye out for development opportunities in the area and couldn't resist this block when it came on the market.

In November last year it was revealed Sydney developers had secured the site on the corner of the Esplanade and Burkitt St and were planning on building a multiple-dwelling complex complete with restaurant and a rooftop bar.

Then this year the council approved plans for 25 apartments, 12 shops, a restaurant and cafe on Bauer St.