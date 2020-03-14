Seas the day with sunny weather

McIlwraiths Kelsey Middleton and Jett Brown having fun with their wind twirlers in the blustery conditions that have prevailed in the Bundaberg region this past week.

THE sun will be shining this weekend in Bundaberg creating the perfect weather for outside plans.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology said Bundaberg would have the best of both worlds with sunny days and pleasant nights.

“It will be fairly lovely in Bundaberg this weekend,” the spokeswoman said.

“Temperatures will be quite pleasant at around 30 degrees during the day and about 20 degrees overnight.

“There will only be a tiny bit of cloud with light showers passing the coast but most people won’t see anything at all.”

While the sun will be bringing the heat the spokeswoman said the weather may feel cooler in coastal areas.

“There will be a little bit of wind around through the day with a south to south-easterly wind up to 35 km/h through the middle of the day, easing a little on Sunday,” she said.

“It is a combination of a high pressure system in the Tasman and the cyclone moving south but it is not a direct impact from the cyclone.”

The beach is expected to be particularly windy.

“There are some gale warnings at the moment and they will continue through Saturday,” the spokeswoman said.

“It will be quite windy if heading down to the beach, anywhere near the coast and points along the coast exposed to south-easterly winds.”