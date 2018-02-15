Searches by police uncover lost items

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

STOLEN property from schools, sports clubs, churches and local organisations has been found by police at Avoca and Gin Gin properties.

Two search warrants were executed on Wednesday at River Rd, Bungadoo, and St Lucia Crescent, Avoca, by detectives from CIB Bundaberg.

CIB's Andrew Self said they had recovered a substantial amount of tools, cash and other items - some believed stolen from Maroondan and Sharon state schools last week.

The NewsMail reported the break-and-enters on Tuesday after Gin Gin police Sergeant Sharon Morgan said thieves had not only stolen the computers and iPads, but tea, coffee, sugar and two cartons of soft drink.

The Gin Gin Little Athletic Centre was also targeted for the second time in 12 months in what is described as a "devastating” act of theft and vandalism.

The athletics club is run by volunteers, and as a non-profit organisation can't afford a big security system.

It is alleged that the culprits jimmied the roller door open with a star-picket and damaged the door that will now need replacing.

A Gin Gin Little Athletics volunteer spoke with the NewsMail, saying it was the time and money it would take to replace and repair that hurt the club the most.

The centre had already lost items from the 2013 flood and was getting back on its feet when this happened, not once, but twice.

The volunteer said it was heartwrenching for this sort of thing to happen to the Gin Gin community.

CIB Officer-in-charge Michael Bishop said items including a Honda generator, vacuum cleaner, keys, Dolphin torch, tools and electrical cords were recovered in the searches.

"A number of items of stolen property were recovered from each location,” Det Sen Sgt Bishop said.

He said charges had not been laid and he was not able to confirm particulars at this stage.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said a school security adviser was working with both Maroondan and Sharon state schools to assess security measures, and would continue to develop ongoing strategies designed to minimise security risks.

Local residents are urged to report any suspicious activities around schools to police or the School Watch hotline on 13 17 88. Anyone with information can also phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.