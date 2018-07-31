Police search for missing 91-year old man

Police are on the lookout for a 91 year old caucasian man missing in Tully. Pics Bill Hearne

Police are on the lookout for a 91 year old caucasian man missing in Tully. Pics Bill Hearne

Police are searching for a 91-year-old man who has gone missing in Tully.

He was last seen at 9.45am at a residence on Trower Street.

Officers from Tully, Cardwell, Innisfail and the Innisfail Road Policing Unit are searching the township of Tully and will continue into the night.

A member of the Cairns Dog Squad will also join the search.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare given his age and because he suffers from a medical condition.

The man is described as caucasian, 178cm tall with a proportionate build, and greying hair.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444