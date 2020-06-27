Menu
SEARCH AND RESCUE: Gladstone Water Police are involved in the search for a missing man.
Search underway after man overboard near Bustard Head

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
27th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
A search and rescue operation is currently underway for a man near Bustard Head.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the man fell overboard from a sailing vessel in waters off Bustard Head, south of Gladstone.

“At about 10.20am, a distress call was made notifying authorities that a crew member had fallen from the boat approximately 20 kilometres east of Bustard Head,” the spokesperson said.

“Resources involved in the search include CQ Rescue Helicopter, Gladstone Water Police, VMR and a number of other vessels.”

There is no further information available at this time.

