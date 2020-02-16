Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yang Chen, 26, went missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley about 11am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Picture: Supplied
Yang Chen, 26, went missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley about 11am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Picture: Supplied
News

Search resumes for woman missing near waterfall

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Feb 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search for a university student who went missing in the Gold Coast hinterland amid heavy rain four days ago continues.

Yang Chen, 26, was reported missing on February 12, after her boyfriend said he lost sight of her while walking near Gorge Falls in Tallebudgera.

In the initial days following her disappearance, the search operation for Ms Chen was suspended due to severe weather.

Police recommenced the search operation this weekend and spent today scouring creeks and bushland.

They plan to continue searching for Ms Chen tomorrow morning. 

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OP RESULTS: How Bundaberg schools ranked for Yr 12 OPs

        premium_icon OP RESULTS: How Bundaberg schools ranked for Yr 12 OPs

        News BUNDABERG’S top high schools for OP results have been revealed with students across the region scoring impressive results.

        UPDATE: Child in critical condition airlifted to Brisbane

        premium_icon UPDATE: Child in critical condition airlifted to Brisbane

        News Rescue helicopter called in for a serious head injury

        25 PHOTOS: Beach volleyball action served up at comp

        premium_icon 25 PHOTOS: Beach volleyball action served up at comp

        News After today’s matches, the playoff and finals are set to go ahead tomorrow.