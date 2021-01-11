Menu
Police are searching for a missing woman. Photo: File.
Search resumes for missing woman west of Maryborough

Carlie Walker
11th Jan 2021 8:50 AM

Police have resumed a search for a missing woman, aged in her 60s, who became separated from her walking party at Biggenden, west of Maryborough, on Sunday.

The woman was walking with two relatives along a track in the Coongarra Rock National Park when they became separated around 1.30pm.

The men walked to a nearby caravan park to raise the alarm.

Police commenced a search of the immediate area, however were unable to locate the woman.

It is believed the woman is an experienced walker.

A search of the Coongarra Rock National Park will continue today involving additional police and State Emergency Service volunteers.

