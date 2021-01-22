Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A search resumed at first light this morning to find a snorkeller who went missing off the South Australian coast.
A search resumed at first light this morning to find a snorkeller who went missing off the South Australian coast.
News

Search resumes for missing snorkeller

by Emily Cosenza
22nd Jan 2021 9:49 AM

A desperate search for a regional Victorian man is underway after he went missing while snorkelling off shore in South Australia's southeast.

The search for the 32-year-old began just before 5pm on Thursday after police were alerted to the victim's disappearance in water off Surfers Way near Port MacDonnell.

Local fishers, Fisheries SA, SES crews and local volunteers helped police look for the man.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority Challenger aircraft from Victoria also searched the area into the evening.

Police divers tried to locate the missing man overnight and will assist in the search that resumed on Friday morning.

Originally published as Search resumes for missing snorkeller

Authorities remained at the scene on Thursday evening to search for the man. Picture: Jessica Ball
Authorities remained at the scene on Thursday evening to search for the man. Picture: Jessica Ball
drowning missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        Weekend wishlist: 14 fun things to do starting from today

        Premium Content Weekend wishlist: 14 fun things to do starting from today

        News Here are just some of the ways you can make the most of this weekend, before...

        Show goes on: Calls for sponsors to back beach festival

        Premium Content Show goes on: Calls for sponsors to back beach festival

        News Fingers and toes are crossed for this year’s event, with hopes the weather brings...

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Bundaberg

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Bundaberg

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Bundaberg