Subscribe Today's Paper
Search resumes for missing man after beach deaths

Rachel Vercoe
Jasmine Minhas
by and
18th Dec 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 11:13 AM

UPDATE: EMERGENCY services are currently sweeping the southern end of Moonee Beach in search of a 28-year-old man who remains missing after tragedy struck the Coffs Coast last night.

Surf Life Saving NSW North Coast duty officer Les Pepper said water police and Marine Rescue volunteers have been using jet skis, as well as a drone to search the water this morning.

"At the moment we're searching the southern part of Moonee Beach for the man that went missing last night," Mr Pepper said.

"Six people went in the water last night and got into difficulty. Unfortunately two have passed and the other three went to hospital."

Mr Pepper said the search is expected to continue today until a Westpac Rescue Helicopter and police helicopter arrive on scene.

SES crews, lifeguards, lifesavers and police are this morning searching for man who is still missing after last night's tragedy at Moonee Beach.
7AM: THE search for a 28-year-old man swept out to sea last night continues on the Coffs Coast.

Two men, aged 35 and 45, died after a group of six people got into difficulties in the surf at Moonee Beach around 6pm yesterday.

Two girls, aged 15 and 17, and a 15-year-old boy, were rescued; however, a third man, aged 28, could not be found.

A search operation continued until it was suspended due to fading light and deteriorating surf conditions.

Today's search resumed at 7am and will involve officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, Marine Area Command, the police airwing, PolAir, and local volunteers from the Surf Lifesaving Association and Marine Rescue.

All six people are believed to be from Sydney.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visitingg nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

