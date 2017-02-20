31°
Search for missing fisherman north of Bundaberg called off

20th Feb 2017 12:10 PM Updated: 1:03 PM
RESCUE SEARCH: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue is looking for a missing boat off Agnes Water.
RESCUE SEARCH: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue is looking for a missing boat off Agnes Water.

UPDATE: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has called off its search for a missing fisherman.

The rescue service spotted the boat fishing at Lady Musgrave and was not in distress.

EARLIER: Emergency services are searching for a missing fisherman at Agnes Water.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service responded to the incident about 10.45am and are still trying to find a man and his boat.

Although emergency services don't have a lot of detail at this stage, a spokesman for the rescue helicopter service said a crew was searching between Agnes Water and Lady Musgrave Island.

Sergeant Ricky Zimitat from Agnes Water police station said one crew from the Water Police was involved in the search.

It's unknown when the fisherman left Agnes Water or how long the man has been missing for.

Topics:  agnes water

The man who can talk underwater is ready to listen and broadcast it back to the pollies.

