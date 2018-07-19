Menu
LifeFlight Rescue.
Liana Turner
News

Search for missing boatie across Wide Bay called off

Sarah Steger
by
19th Jul 2018 8:18 AM

THE search for a missing boatie has come to an end.

A Queensland Police Service media spokeswoman told the NewsMail this morning LifeFlight Rescue were stood down yesterday afternoon after theman made contact with his family.

"After he told them he was fine and all was well the search was ended," she said.

Police tasked RACQ LifeFlight Rescue to find the missing person early yesterday morning. The aeromedical crew scouted areas across Wide Bay, including Fraser Island and Lady Elliot Island until the 

Even though the man made contact with his loved ones, the crew were unable to locate the vessel before being stood down.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has urged all boaties to ensure they have working tracking devices attached to their vessels when heading out on the water and to regularly check in with friends and family.

According to LifeFlight, the 2017-2018 financial year was a record year for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

Bundaberg News Mail

