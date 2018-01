Bundaberg Police are asking for help from the public.

BUNDABERG Police are calling for public assistance after a property was broken into and items stolen last week.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the offence happened at Asmus Rd, Alloway about 5am on January 7.

"It is alleged that unknown offenders have damaged a door to gain entry and have stolen an air-conditioning unit,” Snr Const Loftus said.

Officers are investigating the theft of an air-conditioner after the unit was stolen from this property.

If you have any information which may assist investigators, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference number QP1800049033.