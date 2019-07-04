Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kirra McLoughlin.
Kirra McLoughlin. Contributed
News

Search for truth behind Kirra's death not underway yet

JOSH PRESTON
by
4th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE coronial inquest into the 2014 death of 27-year-old Wolvi mother Kirra McLoughlin does not yet have a starting date.

A spokeswoman for the Coroners Court of Queensland previously confirmed an inquest into Ms McLoughlin's death had been granted in late May, but another spokeswoman said no further progress had been made.

'PERHAPS NOW THE TRUTH CAN COME OUT INTO THE OPEN'

"The Southeastern Coroner (Mr James McDougall) is yet to determine dates for the inquest," the spokesperson said.

"Once listed, the matter will appear on the Coroners Court of Queensland webpage."

Ms McLoughlin died on July 18, 2014, in what her family said were "the most horrific and suspicious circumstances".

Her autopsy revealed blunt-force trauma to her head and extensive bruising to her face, neck, shoulders, trunk, back, arms and legs.

beenham valley road coronial inquest gympie news gympie region kirra mcloughlin wolvi
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Parole for teen who stole $2k pokie winnings from woman

    premium_icon Parole for teen who stole $2k pokie winnings from woman

    Crime A BUNDY teen who ripped $2000 in pokie winnings out of a woman's hand before making off with the cash will be released on parole.

    Farmers gearing up for Bundy Flavours markets

    premium_icon Farmers gearing up for Bundy Flavours markets

    News Get the flavour of Bundy on your plate

    How long new system will take to address GP shortage

    premium_icon How long new system will take to address GP shortage

    News Bundaberg gains priority status for Medicare provider numbers