Search for motorcycle rider that evaded police

Bundaberg police are appealing to the public for assistance to identify a man who failed to follow their direction.

The unknown male driver of a motorcycle was observed by police on January 11, about 1.55pm, when he turned left out of Thomas Thomsen Dr, Thabeban and onto Goodwood Rd, Bundaberg.

Despite attempts to intercept the man, he evaded police and drove off at speed along Goodwood Rd and towards the CBD.

No registration plates were attached to the black motorcycle at the time of the incident.

If you have any information, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2100067089.