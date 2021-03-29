Search for missing swimmer enters third day

The search for a swimmer who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has entered its third day. Picture: Patrick Woods.

The search for a missing Brisbane man who was swept away off Coolum Beach has entered its third day.

An extensive land and air search was sparked near Stumer's Creek at 4.30 on Saturday after the 21-year-old was swimming with friends and reportedly caught in a rip.

Water police, helicopters and even drones have been involved in the search for Kyle Schroduer but have so far been unsuccessful in their efforts.

Crews searched for the man until 8pm on Saturday, recommencing their search at 5am on Sunday.

A Queensland Surf Life Saving spokesperson said crews were back searching from 5am on Monday morning.

They said three waverunners (jet skis) and three inflatable rescue boats were searching water between First Bay Coolum and Sunshine Beach.

Four 4WDs/ATVs are assisting the search on the sand.

They said a drone will search from the sky later on Monday morning.

Friends and family including girlfriend Samantha Meyers were beachside for much of the weekend awaiting news on the search.

Ms Meyers described her partner as "one-of-a-kind larrikin".

"He's so funny, he comes up with one liners," she told the Daily. "He was a natural comedian - he learnt from the best," she said.