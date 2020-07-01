Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MISSING MAN: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue supplied this photo on Day 3 of the search for a man overboard north of 1770.
MISSING MAN: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue supplied this photo on Day 3 of the search for a man overboard north of 1770.
News

Search for missing man scaled back

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
1st Jul 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search for a man, 54, overboard north of Seventeen Seventy on Saturday has been scaled back, according to a Queensland Police Service spokesman.

With today marking Day five, he said the search now involved beach and water patrols.

Authorities received a mayday call from a sail boat on June 27 in an area east of Middle Island and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was activated shortly after the call.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority tasked the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to join two other helicopters, an AMSA Challenger Jet, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Queensland Water Police vessels in conducting a large-scale search.

A kayak was found by LifeFlight on Day 1 and the search was conducted around that area before moving north on Day 2 and then the coastline on Day 3.

Information surrounding the matter is limited.

On Day 3, LifeFlight pilot Franco Bertoli said it was his understanding that the man “fell overboard from the rear of the yacht”.

“I believe the other person on the yacht threw a kayak out to assist him, while he was going to get a lifejacket for him,” he said.

MORE STORIES

air search bundaberg qps racq lifeflight rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sleepy bumps’ to alert drowsy drivers on Burnett Highway

        premium_icon ‘Sleepy bumps’ to alert drowsy drivers on Burnett Highway

        News THE Burnett Highway is part of a $1 billion road safety makeover

        Bundaberg police investigating stolen car

        premium_icon Bundaberg police investigating stolen car

        News Do you have information that could help police with their investigations?

        Aged-care provider axing staff, says union

        premium_icon Aged-care provider axing staff, says union

        Health Aged care provider referred to Fair Work Commission over staff cuts and downgrading...

        KILLERS AT LARGE: 50 Qld cold cases with rewards for info

        premium_icon KILLERS AT LARGE: 50 Qld cold cases with rewards for info

        News Police are offering cash to anyone who can solve these cases