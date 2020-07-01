Search for missing man scaled back

MISSING MAN: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue supplied this photo on Day 3 of the search for a man overboard north of 1770.

THE search for a man, 54, overboard north of Seventeen Seventy on Saturday has been scaled back, according to a Queensland Police Service spokesman.

With today marking Day five, he said the search now involved beach and water patrols.

Authorities received a mayday call from a sail boat on June 27 in an area east of Middle Island and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was activated shortly after the call.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority tasked the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to join two other helicopters, an AMSA Challenger Jet, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Queensland Water Police vessels in conducting a large-scale search.

A kayak was found by LifeFlight on Day 1 and the search was conducted around that area before moving north on Day 2 and then the coastline on Day 3.

Information surrounding the matter is limited.

On Day 3, LifeFlight pilot Franco Bertoli said it was his understanding that the man “fell overboard from the rear of the yacht”.

“I believe the other person on the yacht threw a kayak out to assist him, while he was going to get a lifejacket for him,” he said.

