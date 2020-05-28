Menu
SEARCH MISSION: The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew is continuing.
Search for missing man continues across Wide Bay coastline

Rhylea Millar
28th May 2020 6:08 PM
AN AIR and sea search for a missing man is continuing off the coast of Fraser Island.

The man who has been identified as Paul Brazier, departed Urangan Boat Harbour about 1.30pm on Monday, with plans of an overnight fishing trip.

The 37-year-old man and his boat have not been seen since, despite Mr Brazier intending to return on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, Hervey Bay water police and Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue performed an extensive search today, but sadly have not yet located Mr Brazier.

He is described as caucasian in appearance, 177cm tall, having a proportionate build, with red crew cut hair, beard and a moustache.

His boat is described as a white 2002 Yalta 5.4m half-cabin powerboat, bearing registration NE852Q.

The search will continue across waters off Hervey Bay and Fraser Island, as well as the Wide Bay coastline, until the rescue crews are advised to stand down.

Anyone who has seen Mr Brazier or has any information is asked to notify police immediately.

Phone Policelink on 131 444.

Bundaberg News Mail

