Officer in Charge of Hervey Bay Water Police, Sergeant Paul Bacon on board one of the vessels used in the search for missing fisherman Paul Brazier. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
News

Search for missing Hervey Bay boatie called off

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
1st Jun 2020 2:45 PM
PAUL Brazier's loved ones are no closer to knowing what happened to him.

It has been just over a week since the Hervey Bay fisherman was last seen leaving the boat harbour in Urangan on an overnight fishing trip.

After days of scouring the waters off the Fraser Coast, Hervey Bay Water Police have called off their search for Mr Brazier.

No boats or aircraft were deployed to search for the 37-year-old today.

Officer in charge Sergeant Paul Bacon said efforts had shifted to an active investigation into his disappearance.

Sgt Bacon told reporters outside the Water Police base in Jetty St that Mr Brazier's boat was towed back to the harbour on Sunday.

 

Officer in Charge of Hervey Bay Water Police, Sergeant Paul Bacon provides the media with the latest update on missing fisherman Paul Brazier. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
The vessel was found capsized in the waters off Fraser Island on Thursday.

This came after a frantic search was launched on Wednesday when Mr Brazier failed to return to the boat harbour.

He had embarked on an overnight fishing trip on Monday afternoon.

Sgt Bacon said it took officers about eight hours to tow the boat back to Hervey Bay.

"It will now be examined and analysed in the hope it provides some answers as to what exactly occurred on the water," Sgt Bacon said.

The transition to the investigation phase follows an extensive land, sea and air search that continued into the weekend.

Any items that wash up on local beaches will be processed to determine whether they were associated with Mr Brazier's boat.

If so, they could help provide some of the answers his family is desperately seeking.

"Anyone who was out at sea over that period and might know something is being urged to contact police," Sgt Bacon said.

fraser island hervey bay news hervey bay water police paul brazier police news search
