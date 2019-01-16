Search continues for 45yo fisherman off Double Island Point
A SEARCH and rescue operation is currently underway for a missing fisherman who fell overboard off Double Island Point early this morning.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said the 45-year-old man fell from a commercial fishing boat about seven nautical miles off the shore about 3am.
"The search is taking place approximately 30 nautical miles offshore from Double Island Point," the spokesperson said.
Water police are coordinating the search, which includes eight helicopters, two fixed-wing aircrafts, one jet, two QPS water police vessels, two fishing boats and a Coast Guard vessel.
The Sunshine Coast and Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopters have been tasked to assist with the search and rescue.
More to come.