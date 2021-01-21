Search for man who evaded police

Police believe the person pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries. Photo: Contributed.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police allegedly observed the vehicle pictured below with no registration plates parked on Bourbong St in the Bundaberg CBD.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said a man was allegedly spotted leaving a store, entering the vehicle and driving away with no headlights.

Have you seen this vehicle?

"Police activated lights and sirens and attempted to intercept the driver, however the vehicle allegedly braked sharply, locked all four wheels, and turned left into Bingera St," Rewald said.

"Police further allege the vehicle continued driving south making no attempt to stop.

"The driver of the vehicle is described as Caucasian appearance, proportionate build with long brown hair tied in a plait, tattoos on both lower forearms and missing his front teeth.

"He was wearing black shorts, a pink singlet and a dark cap."

Police are seeking public assistance to help identify the man pictured above as it's believed he may be able to assist with police enquiries.

If you have any information for police you can contact them via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the police reference number QP2100096547.

