Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police to continue search for separated senior walker in North Burnett today
Police to continue search for separated senior walker in North Burnett today
News

Search for ‘experienced’ walker missing in national park

by Nathan Edwards
11th Jan 2021 8:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Search efforts have resumed this morning for a woman who has gone missing at Biggenden, west of Maryborough in the North Burnett Region.

It's believed the woman, aged in her 60s, became separated from her two male relatives while the group was walking along a track in the Coongarra Rock National Park around 1:30pm.

The two men then raised the alarm at a nearby caravan, triggering a police search of the immediate area.

 

Coongarra Rock National ark, where a female walker has gone missing.
Coongarra Rock National ark, where a female walker has gone missing.

 

However, police were unable to locate the woman, who is reportedly an experienced walker.

 

A search of the Coongarra Rock National Park will continue today involving additional police and State Emergency Service volunteers.

Originally published as Search for 'experienced' walker missing in national park

More Stories

editors picks missing national park

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL DECISION: Next step for proposed solar farm

        Premium Content COUNCIL DECISION: Next step for proposed solar farm

        News A material change of use application was lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council last year.

        Woman crashes car after leaving pub, eating sausage roll

        Premium Content Woman crashes car after leaving pub, eating sausage roll

        News Prosecutor: “She’s extremely lucky... the courts see some extremely devastating...

        ‘OVERWHELMED’: Hundreds rally to honour little William

        Premium Content ‘OVERWHELMED’: Hundreds rally to honour little William

        News More than 200 people registered their car, truck and bike for Ride for William.

        REVEALED: The crimes keeping Bundy cops busy

        Premium Content REVEALED: The crimes keeping Bundy cops busy

        News The data shows some interesting trends about the offences that have increased and...