Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Search for driver as man dies in hit and run

6th Sep 2019 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are on the hunt for a motorist who fled the scene of a fatal incident in which a 20-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The man was struck by a vehicle on James St in Cairns just after midnight, police said.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove off in an unknown direction.

Emergency services said the man sustained serious head injuries as a result of the collision.

CPR was commenced however the patient died at the scene.

Investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks fatal crash hit and run

Top Stories

    PROPERTY ON THE MOVE: Why now is the time to strike

    premium_icon PROPERTY ON THE MOVE: Why now is the time to strike

    Property IT’S a case of onwards and upwards for Bundaberg’s property market if buyers are willing to take advantage of low house prices and minimal interest rates.

    Calls for turning lane near Bargara school

    premium_icon Calls for turning lane near Bargara school

    News Submission made for change to road

    Suicide prevention trial being extended

    premium_icon Suicide prevention trial being extended

    News Our small communities are hubs for program