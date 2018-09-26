Menu
Police are investiagting a hit-and-run incident that took place overnight in the CBD.
Search for car involved in overnight hit-and-run

Toni Benson-Rogan
26th Sep 2018 8:16 AM

POLICE are asking for assistance after a vehicle failed to stop when it hit a person riding a bicycle near the CBD last night.

A police spokesman confirmed a 43-year-old man was riding his bicycle through the Electra St round-about on Barolin St when a car hit the rider and knocked him off his bike.

The rider was travelling towards the CBD when the incident took place about 7.20pm.

The man suffered minor injuries and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital for observation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the local police department or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

