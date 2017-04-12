Search for Bundy millionaire is on

BIG WIN: The winner of Saturday's first division lotto win in Bundaberg is yet to come forward.

IT'S still out there.

In someone's pocket somewhere, a million-dollar winning lottery ticket is burning away.

The ticket, sold at North Bundy News, carries a division one prize of $1,051,524.97 drawn in the Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3727.

Newsagent Rolf Fuernsinn is keen to take delivery of the winning ticket.

"It'd be nice (to have the winner in),” he said.

"It's very hard because if it's a local they could have put the ticket in the glovebox; if they were just passing through they might not even know.

"It's not registered so we have no way of contacting them.”

North Bundy News sold another winning lotto ticket in August 2013, and over the last few years has sold a number of winning Scratch-Its including two $250,000, a $25,000 and a Set For Life.

When the winner collects their prize, "most people want to keep it private and quiet, for obvious reasons,” Mr Fuernsinn said.

Tatts Group Lotteries spokesman Matthew Hart said most winners come forward "within a week or two”.

"They might have a weekly routine where they check their ticket once a week when they pop into the shop to buy their next ticket,” Mr Hart said.

"On the other hand, holidays can also disrupt that routine.

"Queensland has a limit of seven years, so they have plenty of time.”

The reminder: check your tickets. The winner was sold at North Bundy News, Shop 8, Northway Plaza Shopping Centre, 23-33 Queen St, Bundaberg.

LUCK OVER NORTH

Big wins enjoyed by customers of North Bundy News include: