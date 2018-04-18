Menu
Emegency services searched Tallow Beach in vain for a missing surfer this afternoon.
News

Search called off after surfer reported missing

17th Apr 2018 9:10 PM | Updated: 18th Apr 2018 4:59 AM

A SEARCH for a surfer reported missing at Cape Byron has been called off.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tallow Beach to assist in finding a surfer who wass reported missing late Tuesday.

Lifeguards and police conducted a ground and water search while the rescue helicopter undertook a number of flights across the area and out to sea.

Amid fading light, nothinig was located and the search was called off.

Police have been approached for comment.

