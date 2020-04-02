Seamless aid offered to heathcare workers

SEW AMAZING: Seamstress and fashion designer Samantha Woodgate with just some of the masks she has made for healthcare workers.

SEWING pulls pieces of fabric together, and as it turns out, communities too.

Samantha Woodgate has been sewing for almost 20 years and when the seamstress realised her talents could help others in the community, she was more than happy to oblige.

Ms Woodgate is making scrub caps and masks for healthcare workers and the general public and is selling them at an affordable price to covers material costs.

"The main purpose of the masks is to prevent spreading germs, as it stops people from touching their face and scrub caps are a viable solution for the environment, as they eliminate disposables, but there is currently a shortage," she said.

Ms Woodgate is producing more than 100 masks every two days and said she will continue to look for other ways to give back to the community.

Recent concerns were raised about the efficiency of handmade masks but Ms Woodgate is confident her masks meet the standard.

"They say to use 100 per cent cotton and two layers as it gives 60 per cent protection against perspiration, so I have been using all 100 per cent cotton and two and a half layers," she said.

"It's crucial that people and businesses know that they are not alone and that they can rely on us a community to help them get through this."

Ms Woodgate said she can also donate fabric and elastic.

Scrub caps are $10 and masks are $8. Message orders to 0477 657 543.