Seahorses nip to the beach

SEAHORSES: Surf lifesaver and lifeguard Benjamin Davis spends time with Jacob Last during the Seahorse Nippers day at Moore Park Beach.

MORE than 30 volunteers from three surf lifesaving clubs in the Bundaberg region helped make a difference to special needs children this summer.

The huge smiles and champion efforts from both volunteers and participants were all because of the time spent on the beach in the Queensland Surf Life Saving Seahorse Nippers program.

The award-winning program gave 16 Bundaberg nippers the opportunity to have fun in the surf and learn valuable water safety skills.

Designed for children with special needs, the beach and water program was a joint initiative of the three clubs and certainly a Queensland first.

Children aged 5-14 years were buddied with a volunteer surf lifesaving club member for an hour over three Saturdays.

By the smiles on the faces of participants you could see the program was was worth the effort.

Bundaberg SLSC junior activities co-ordinator Janine Lester said Seahorse Nippers was similar to regular junior surf lifesaving programs.

"There are flags, obstacle courses, parachute games, wading games and opportunities to learn surf skills on a modified nipper board,” she said.

"It's all about inclusion and catering for each child's individual needs in assisting them to participate fully in the activities.”

She said there was a lot of support from the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club Seahorse Nippers program in the lead up to the launch of the program at Elliott Heads in March.

Noosa SLSC's Seahorse Nippers, the biggest program in Queensland, caters for about 35 children.

"There are other nipper programs that are inclusive of children with disabilities and special needs in Surf Life Saving Clubs across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

"But ours is a Queensland first in that it is a joint effort by three clubs.”

Parents and carers are welcome to enquire about the next program to be held later in the year at seahorsenippers

wbc@gmail.com or on the Seahorse Nippers Wide Bay Capricorn Facebook page.

The program is free to participating families.