SeaGypsy for sale with focus on new success

TAKING THEIR TIME: Sandy Kemps and daughter Indy Kemps have decided to focus their energies on GypsyFolk.

A BOOM in the daily demand for coffee in Bundaberg has been great for the Kemps family-owned espresso bar GypsyFolk across from Buss Park.

It's come at a cost, with sister espresso bar SeaGypsy at Burnett Heads closing its doors - but hopefully not for long.

Sandy and John Kemps have decided to sell their Burnett Heads building and the SeaGypsy business to free up their time.

The busy Burnett Heads-based couple and daughter Indy are spending more time in Bundy on the daily grind at GypsyFolk as popularity of the business grows at its prime site at the corner of Bourbong and Maryborough Sts.

Since setting up the colourful and chilled espresso bar in Bundy only last September, Sandy and Indy say business is booming.

From the regulars among local business operators seeking a brief escape from the office to tradies and backpackers staying at the nearby hostels, the attraction is the relaxed atmosphere and the taste of organic coffee - a blend of beans from Peru, Brazil and New Guinea.

Sandy said the demands of trying to run two businesses meant working seven days a week. Instead the family and staff including family friend Jamie Striker will focus on the Bundaberg store.

SeaGypsy is closed, but hopefully not for long. Craig Warhurst

SeaGypsy comes with a funky vintage and "second-loved” clothing store that attracts female clients and reflects the eclectic tastes of Sandy and her three daughters.

There are labels sourced from Byron Bay and America.

Sandy, who arrived in the region aged 18, also ran a clothes store in Bargara before opening the Burnett Heads espresso business around five years ago.

Business at GypsyFolk is now five days a week with a half day on Saturday. But it will soon be opening on Sundays until 12.30pm to see how well the Bundy trade does.

And although the popular Burnett Heads business had been leased, the family is now selling the retro 1950s building and the business, hopefully to someone with a taste for coffee .

Sandy hopes that with more time she and Netherlands-born John will be able to do some travelling as well.