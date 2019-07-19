Seagulls to remember the past and celebrate the new

RUGBY LEAGUE: Thirty years ago the Hervey Bay Seagulls rugby league club created history when it won four premierships in one year.

The club won the group one and local premierships in A-grade and under 18s.

The memories of 1989 will be re-lived this coming Friday evening at Bayswater Hotel, then at the Torquay Hotel on Saturday morning.

Past players and supporters will then travel to Stafford Park where the current Seagulls club will play its last home game of the season.

The final match of the day will feature the BRL A-grade fixture between Seagulls and ATW who will play for the Dale Hopgood Memorial Shield.

Seagulls pay tribute to Dale Hopgood each year with the holding of the match.

The former Seagulls player died after playing a reserve grade match in Bundaberg in 2007.

Football runs in the Hopgood family's blood, with Dale's son J'maine currently playing for the Queensland under 20s and Penrith Panthers club.

Seagulls president Gry Togo is looking forward to a big day of football.

"It is a special day for the club including the current and past players,” Togo said.

"It is always good football and a huge deal for us.

"The Hopgood family has been important to our club over a long time.”

Togo is also looking forward to having the old boys return and cheer on current players.

"It is important that we remember where we came from,” he said.

In a full day of rugby league action, five games will be played at Stafford Park.

An under-18 double header will start the day with Wallaroos playing Wests at noon before the Seagulls battle against ATW at 1.30pm.

The Hervey Bay A-grade women play ATW at 3pm before the reserve grade clash between the same clubs starts at 4.30pm.

Main game kick-off between Hervey Bay and ATW is at 6pm.