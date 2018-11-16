Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUNDABERG RUGBY LEAGUE: Hervey Bay Seagulls v Waves Tigers at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay.
BUNDABERG RUGBY LEAGUE: Hervey Bay Seagulls v Waves Tigers at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay. Matthew McInerney
Rugby League

Seagulls support The Waves' 14-round plan

by Matthew McInerney, and shane jones
16th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: A 14-round season will ensure the Bundaberg Rugby League draw is fair for all clubs according to Hervey Bay Seagulls president-elect Jim Russell.

Russell was voted in as the Seagulls president at their October 30 annual general meeting, but incomplete financial records rendered the result invalid and a new AGM scheduled for next Tuesday.

But Russell, who was not involved in any official capacity in 2018, was fully supportive of a suggestion to reduce the BRL by two games.

The idea was floated by Waves president Ashley Simpson at the BRL's AGM on Sunday morning. Simpson argued the draw would allow for all clubs to play their rivals twice before the finals, and said the longer season took its toll on volunteers.

"It does become a long season for the players and the volunteers,” Simpson said. "To go back to two rounds, maybe start a few weeks later and have a few weekends off in there I think it is really going to benefit players, volunteers and supporters.”

Russell supported Simpson's suggestion, which will be voted upon at the next BRL meeting in Childers on December 2.

Russell went one step further, adding the 14-round draw should be a proper home-and-away format.

"Even if all four Bundaberg teams play out of Salter Oval, it's going to be fair for every club,” Russell said. "Fourteen rounds is perfect.”

BRL chairman Mike Ireland was not supportive, saying the league's sponsorship income would be affected, while Easts Magpies, the only club to comment so far, is also against the idea.

brl bundaberg rugby league fcleague fcsport hervey bay seagulls waves tigers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BY-ELECTION: Who your candidates are and where to vote

    premium_icon BY-ELECTION: Who your candidates are and where to vote

    Council News READERS in the Rosedale, Miriam Vale, Baffle Creek, Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy areas, and the greater Gladstone region, will need to vote.

    'He got nervous': Silly sausage walks free after meat heist

    premium_icon 'He got nervous': Silly sausage walks free after meat heist

    Crime Getaway car driver sentenced to suspended 12 months in prison

    HIGH-RISE LEFT HANGING: Minister proposes call-in on Jewel

    premium_icon HIGH-RISE LEFT HANGING: Minister proposes call-in on Jewel

    Politics Recommendation to Minister to call-in controversial project

    Robber steals family heirlooms from 87-year-old granny

    Robber steals family heirlooms from 87-year-old granny

    Crime Police investigate break and enter on Sunday

    Local Partners