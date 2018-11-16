Seagulls support The Waves' 14-round plan

LEAGUE: A 14-round season will ensure the Bundaberg Rugby League draw is fair for all clubs according to Hervey Bay Seagulls president-elect Jim Russell.

Russell was voted in as the Seagulls president at their October 30 annual general meeting, but incomplete financial records rendered the result invalid and a new AGM scheduled for next Tuesday.

But Russell, who was not involved in any official capacity in 2018, was fully supportive of a suggestion to reduce the BRL by two games.

The idea was floated by Waves president Ashley Simpson at the BRL's AGM on Sunday morning. Simpson argued the draw would allow for all clubs to play their rivals twice before the finals, and said the longer season took its toll on volunteers.

"It does become a long season for the players and the volunteers,” Simpson said. "To go back to two rounds, maybe start a few weeks later and have a few weekends off in there I think it is really going to benefit players, volunteers and supporters.”

Russell supported Simpson's suggestion, which will be voted upon at the next BRL meeting in Childers on December 2.

Russell went one step further, adding the 14-round draw should be a proper home-and-away format.

"Even if all four Bundaberg teams play out of Salter Oval, it's going to be fair for every club,” Russell said. "Fourteen rounds is perfect.”

BRL chairman Mike Ireland was not supportive, saying the league's sponsorship income would be affected, while Easts Magpies, the only club to comment so far, is also against the idea.