Seagulls slaughtered; Beer scores five tries

TRY TIME: Brothers player Ben Kuskey crosses for four points at Salter Oval on Saturday night.

TRY TIME: Brothers player Ben Kuskey crosses for four points at Salter Oval on Saturday night. TAHLIA STEHBENS

LEAGUE: Hervey Bay Seagulls players could only watch as Past Brothers inflicted an enormous win against the three-time minor premiership winners.

Klint Beer scored five tries, Chris Rose a hat-trick and Ben Kuskey notched 20 points through a try and four goals as Past Brothers dismembered Hervey Bay 82-16 at Salter Oval.

The 14 tries to three victory was a far cry from when Past Brothers and the Seagulls jousted over the Bundaberg Rugby League premiership.

Tarryn Johnson, Ben Keelty and Casey Russell scored Hervey Bay's tries, while Nathan McDonnell kicked two goals on an otherwise sombre day for the Seagulls. Past Brothers led 28-6 at half time, doubled their score just 11 minutes into the second half and didn't relent.

The win arrests the Bundaberg club's poor points differential and sends them to fourth, while the loss, Hervey Bay's fourth from as many games, ensures the Torquay club remains dead last with the worst differential in the comp.

It was a tough day for all three Fraser Coast clubs as all were beaten.

Wallaroos surrendered the chance to go top of the BRL table when they fell 24-14 to Wests Panthers, while Easts Magpies beat Maryborough Brothers 30-16. Isis Devils beat The Waves 30-16 to move to the top of the table.

All three clubs will play at Maryborough's Eskdale Park on Saturday.

Maryborough Brothers face Wests Panthers at 4.45pm, before Wallaroos and Hervey Bay face off at 6.30pm.