Seagulls set for U18s grand final challenge

STEPPING UP: Hervey Bay's Tiko Hooper, pictured during the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade game against Wests Panthers earlier this season, is one of several under-18s players to have spent considerable time in the top squad. Matthew McInerney

YOUNG GUNS: A glance at Hervey Bay Seagulls' under-18s roster provides an insight into the future of the club.

Casey Russell, Tiko Hooper, Ben Hudson, Slayde Johnson - they are all names that belong in A-grade.

For the Seagulls, the future is now. Those four players were among the cast of U18s players to step up to A-grade this season.

What the Seagulls lacked in senior player numbers they more than made up for in young heart.

It is why Russell, Johnson, Hooper and Hudson almost played more games for the A-grade side than they did their age group, and why coach Fai Sami and club president Brendan Bowers believe they may have the edge come kick-off in today's U18s grand final.

"That willingness of the U18s to step up and play A-grade this year, they have the mentality that is club first,” Bowers said. "They've bought into that culture and will be the future of the club.

"It is a good stepping stone for them. They probably played more A-grade than we would've hoped this early in their career, but if anything it probably fast tracks their development as players.”

Sami moved to the region at the start of the year, and took over the reins part way into the season. He will be the man on the sideline when the Seagulls face Wests Panthers in today's grand final, a team they are yet to beat in two games (the other two fixtures were forfeited).

"They're a really good bunch of kids,” Sami said. "They've all stepped up to play A-grade throughout the year and I'm really proud of them.

"It does give them an edge. It gives them a little bit of experience and (playing seniors) can help their development.”

Hudson finished the season as the side's leading point-scorer with 114 points from four tries and 49 goals, while Russell scored 15 tries to top the U18s try-scoring tally.

Hooper found the line six times in his U18 games, and four times in 10 A-grade games. The team is blessed with talent across the park, though they will all need to fire if they are to best a Panthers outfit who lost just one game - and that was by just two points in the Toyota Cup against Wallaroos.

"As the coach, I'm confident we can walk away with it,” Sami said. "We lost to them in the semi-final a few weeks ago and it wasn't by much. I think we're ready for them.”