Seagulls return to their nest in BRL action today

Hervey Bay's Tiko Hooper in last year's match at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay. Matthew McInerney

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Hervey Bay Seagulls return home to their nest at Stafford Park this afternoon.

In a full afternoon and evening of rugby league for locals the four senior teams will be on display.

All men's teams will host the Western Suburbs Panthers while the Seagulls women's team will play Past Brothers women.

The women's match is a top of the table clash with Hervey Bay attempting to make it three matches in a row that they have beaten Brothers at home.

The Bundaberg side are favoured to win the competition and have only lost two matches in the past two seasons.

Those matches have been at Stafford Park against the Seagulls side.

In A grade men's action Hervey Bay will be looking to make it repeat wins after defeating Maryborough Brothers in Bundaberg last weekend.

They will have to be at their best with Wests in great form.

The Bundaberg side almost caused an upset against the undefeated Bundaberg Brothers last weekend.

Schedule of matches for the day:

under 18 - Hervey Bay Seagulls v West Panthers at 1.20pm

A grade - women Hervey Bay Seagulls v Past Brothers women at 3pm

reserve grade - Hervey Bay Seagulls v West Panthers at 4.30pm

A grade men - Hervey Bay Seagulls v West Panthers at 6pm

In other BRL A grade action Maryborough Brothers travel to Salter Oval for the second week in a row to play the Eastern Suburbs Magpies from 4.20pm.

Wallaroos have the bye.