Seagulls fall in bruising BRL major semi final

BRUISING: Hervey Bay Seagulls second-rower Tristin Menchin-Smith charges into a defender during the Bundaberg Rugby League women's major semi final against Past Brothers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: A battered and bruised Hervey Bay Seagulls will be forced to fight for a place in the grand final after a 40-4 major semi final loss to Past Brothers.

The minor premiers dominated the entire game, and kept the Seagulls scoreless until the last seven minutes.

Past Brothers led 14-0 at the break, but Seagulls second-rower Tristan Menchin-Smith said her side was confident they could overturn the deficit in the second half.

"No, it's been like that before for us and we've come home strong. We did play as well as we could, we've got a lot of practice to go, and our aim is to beat Bundy in one of the grand finals in future," Menchin-Smith said.

"We came into it knowing what to expect and they brought it.

"It was a good game."

A number of Seagulls and Past Brothers went down with minor injuries throughout the bruising affair, while trainers were forced to check on at least three players after head knocks.

"Yeah, I copped a good one," she said. "That's what happens in football, you have to be prepared for that. It's a full contact sport, us girls know what to expect. We bring it, they bring it, and we see what happens on the field."

Hervey Bay will face Waves Tigers in the preliminary final at Salter Oval.

"We've beaten them before so we're going in confident," she said. "We'll see Past Brothers in the grand final.

"We've gotten better. We wouldn't have played like this last year."