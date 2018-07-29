Seagulls clinch second with win against Isis Devils

ON FIRE: Hervey Bay Seagulls five-eighth Kayla Baldwin cuts through the Isis Devils during Saturday's game at Stafford Park. The Seagulls cemented second spot on the BRL ladder.

ON FIRE: Hervey Bay Seagulls five-eighth Kayla Baldwin cuts through the Isis Devils during Saturday's game at Stafford Park. The Seagulls cemented second spot on the BRL ladder. Alistair Brightman

LEAGUE: Hervey Bay will feature in Bundaberg Rugby League finals after the women's team secured its place in second on the table.

The Seagulls overcame a bad ankle injury to winger Katie Horne just after half-time to run out 30-18 winners against Isis Devils.

It was just the third and last time the women's Toyota Cup winners played at their Stafford Park home this season, but the mighty red and green ensured fans got to see the skills that allowed them to win the mid-season trophy.

Seagulls coach Brendan Bowers said it was another superb performance from his troops, who executed the game plan to near perfection.

"They played very well to our structure. If we focus on the way we play we'll be fine,” Bowers said, referencing the upcoming the finals.

Bowers praised the efforts of his team, and made mention of the impact five-eighth Kayla Baldwin and front- rower Shonel Bulcher had on the game.

"Shonel's defence was fantastic, and she made a number of hit-ups,” Bowers said. "Kayla, she was cutting through them. She was fantastic.”

While Horne is likely gone for the rest of the season, Bowers said the Seagulls could soon welcome back Sinetta Broome, who hasn't played since the Toyota Cup-winning game on June 16.

The Seagulls will finish the regular season with a top-of-the-table clash with Past Brothers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg, on Saturday, kicking off at 10.50am.