BUMPER SALES: The Red Shed's Marguerite Conroy-Mills and Tony Mills are expecting a big weekend of sales leading up to Christmas. Mike Knott BUN211218RED1
Seafood on the menu

Mikayla Haupt
by
22nd Dec 2018 1:00 PM
PRAWNS, prawns and more prawns - that's what's on the menu for many locals this Christmas.

Grunske's By The River Seafood Market and Takeaway, Midtown Chandlery and Red Shed Seafood have all had customers take a liking to prawns this holiday season and expect it to get busier as the 25th nears.

Grunske's Sian McDowell said business had been almost unprecedented so in the lead-up to Christmas with plenty of cooked prawns, oysters and crabs being sold.

Ms McDowell said some have been buying 3kg and 5kg boxes of prawns and for those looking to take their seafood with them, the could travel pack them with ice.

Midtown Chandlery owner Raphael Imdrioscia said they had been quite busy with boxes of prawns going out the door.

On the Red Shed's sixth birthday, Tony Mills said while it had been busy the store expected to people to file through the door come Monday.

"It is busy but Christmas isn't until Tuesday, it's been a real, long, busy build-up,” he said.

Mr Mills anticipates many frozen products and prawns selling first.

"Basically what happens from today, tomorrow (Saturday) we double our figures, then we double them again and we double them again,” he said.

He said the store would sell about 7000kg of prawns on Monday.

Mr Mills said the influx on Monday would start at 5am and last until about 6pm, with about 12 staff on the counter and 15 out the back to keep things running smoothly.

"It's mainly prawns, bugs and oysters - possibly because it's easy, they are already cooked, they just have to open and eat it..,” he said.

Mr Mills said the jumbo banana prawns had been selling well.

Grunske's By The River Seafood Market and Takeaway, Midtown Chandlery and Red Shed Seafood are all open this weekend and Monday for those still in need of last minute Christmas seafood purchase.

