Seafood festival to bring the crowds tomorrow

THE countdown is over for one of this year's biggest festivals.

A crowd of 5000 is expected to converge on Burnett Heads tomorrow for the first - but definitely no the last - Oceanfest.

The seafood festival is being held at the Bundaberg Port Marina, where there will be more than 82 stalls, rides and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The day gets underway from 11am and will focus on educational, environmental, recreational, cultural, tourism and historical elements.

The festival is an initiative of the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise and event organiser Gary Kirk said the weather was looking good.

As well as the stalls, there will be guided tours through the Ocean Pacific Seafoods factory, seafood demonstrations, luring and cast net workshops.

For those looking for a bit more adventure, Mr Kirk recommended checking out the segways or helicopter rides.

"We have free face painting from Frivolous Faces, a wide range of amusement rides and entertainment provided by the Playhouse Youth Theatre," he said.

"From unique pieces for your home, to the latest in beach and resort fashion, all will be there to see."

For more about the event visit http://bit.ly/2wOfnAs.

Something for everybody