Seafood business shutting up shop

TASTY TREATS: Local scallops at Ocean Pacific Seafoods at the Bundaberg Port. Craig Warhurst

A POPULAR Bundy seafood business has taken to social media to announce it will be closing its retail shop permanently on Friday.

In a post on Facebook announcing the closure, the owners of Ocean Pacific Seafoods thanked customers for their support.

A Pacific Seafoods spokeswoman said the decision to close the shop had been made for financial reasons and declined to make any further comment.

The Bundaberg Port business has been involved in the spanner crab industry since 1990 with directors and owners Peter Packman, Shona MacLeod and Michael and Rose Dwyer building up a reputation for quality and excellence both in Australia and overseas for the crustacean, a highly sought after delicacy.

Their purpose-built factory at the Port was completed in 1998 and boasts a state-of-the-art processing facility.

The wholesale business, which will continue operating, has a customer base across Australia, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Hawaii, Japan and Thailand.

The Facebook post said the retail shop would close for the final time at 5pm on Friday.