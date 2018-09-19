Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TASTY TREATS: Local scallops at Ocean Pacific Seafoods at the Bundaberg Port.
TASTY TREATS: Local scallops at Ocean Pacific Seafoods at the Bundaberg Port. Craig Warhurst
Business

Seafood business shutting up shop

Emma Reid
by
19th Sep 2018 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR Bundy seafood business has taken to social media to announce it will be closing its retail shop permanently on Friday.

In a post on Facebook announcing the closure, the owners of Ocean Pacific Seafoods thanked customers for their support.

A Pacific Seafoods spokeswoman said the decision to close the shop had been made for financial reasons and declined to make any further comment.

The Bundaberg Port business has been involved in the spanner crab industry since 1990 with directors and owners Peter Packman, Shona MacLeod and Michael and Rose Dwyer building up a reputation for quality and excellence both in Australia and overseas for the crustacean, a highly sought after delicacy.

Their purpose-built factory at the Port was completed in 1998 and boasts a state-of-the-art processing facility.

The wholesale business, which will continue operating, has a customer base across Australia, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Hawaii, Japan and Thailand.

The Facebook post said the retail shop would close for the final time at 5pm on Friday.

bundaberg business closure pacific seafood port of bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy shop owner sexually assaults teenage employee

    premium_icon Bundy shop owner sexually assaults teenage employee

    Crime A 43-YEAR-OLD grocer has pleaded guilty to smacking a teenage employee on the bottom and telling her he'd continue to do so if she was "naughty".

    CAN IT: Councillor calls for high-rise to be scrapped

    premium_icon CAN IT: Councillor calls for high-rise to be scrapped

    Council News Group says at "least one councillor is listening” about high-rise

    On the run: Bundy's most wanted man is still out there

    On the run: Bundy's most wanted man is still out there

    Breaking Man, 28, wanted after allegedly stealing a white Ford Territory

    Strangers quick to help save horses from 'fast-moving' blaze

    premium_icon Strangers quick to help save horses from 'fast-moving' blaze

    News Residents were quick to help, in any means possible.

    Local Partners