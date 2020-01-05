Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

SeaChange actor Tom Long dead: reports

5th Jan 2020 7:48 AM

 

Former SeaChange actor Tom Long has died according to reports early on Sunday morning.

The 50-year-old had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in th ebone marrow, in 2012.

Long was best know for playing Angus in the original ABC TV series of SeaChange.

He collapsed on stage at the Sydney Opera House just a few months after receiving his diagnosis.

Actor Tom Long starred in the ABC series SeaChange.
Actor Tom Long starred in the ABC series SeaChange.

In March he flew to the US to take part in a medical trial for the disease.

Last year, he told the Sydney Morning Heraldhe was "basically cooked" when he boarded the plane and was the most ill of the trial's 17 participants.

He weighed just 60 kilograms and most of his bone marrow was riddled with the cancer.

"I think some nurses were just looking at me like 'you don't have a hope in hell.' There was a big chance I wouldn't come home and that I could die over there," he said in June 2019.

Just three weeks after arriving for the treatment in Seattle, Long was told he was cancer free.

"After having a death sentence hanging over my head for years I really can't explain the feeling," he said. "I just feel so incredibly grateful for this life and this experience."

Long's death was reported by website The Curb on Sunday morning.

He was diagnosed with cance in 2012.
He was diagnosed with cance in 2012.

More Stories

Show More
blood cancer celebrity death tom long

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        News Perfect weather drew crowds to the beach on the Discovery Coast.

        Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        premium_icon Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        News ABORIGINAL elder Mervyn George Johnson was remembered as “a mighty man” who...

        Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        premium_icon Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        News Six months after eating food in India, a Bundaberg couple ran a business at...

        Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg residents

        premium_icon Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg...

        News Bundaberg’s residential water usage has increased when compared to the same period...