Sea rangers come to the rescue

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Young people taking part in the program will learn about horticulture and sea country management.

TRADITIONAL owners of the Port Curtis Coral Coast region, with the help of the Gidarjil Development Corporation, are taking steps to support indigenous youth unemployment in the Bundaberg and Gladstone regions.

The employment statistics for young indigenous men and women around the country are shocking, particularly in the 15-24 years age group, where 31.8% of indigenous men and woman are unemployed, compared to 16.7% for non-indigenous people.

The Gidarjil Development Corporation is partnering with the Australian Government's Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and three local high schools to train students in horticulture and sea country management.

Eleven indigenous students from, Bundaberg North State High School, Kepnock State High School and Shalom College, have begun the program.

The students undertake a Cert II in Horticulture, while studying at school, which is supported by paid employment during the holiday break.

The Sea Ranger program based at the Bundaberg Port, is evidence of how Gidarjil Development Corporation Ltd is demonstrating its commitment to cultural heritage and maintaining the beautiful coastal waters in and around Bundaberg.

Each student will be mentored through the program by Gidarjil staff and rangers.

They will also be mentored through any situation that may arise in their lives while in the program.

Gidarjil managing director Kerry Blackman said the new team's work would be tailored to local needs and include strategic weed control, seagrass monitoring, mangrove watch, monitoring marine turtles, cultural heritage surveys and support of junior and senior ranger activities.

Mr Blackman said the program would result in direct employment opportunities and development pathways into tertiary training.